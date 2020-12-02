Google Maps Introduces Community Feeds To Help Users Discover What's Happening Near Them

Google Maps is a useful application if someone wants to find popular places like restaurants, businesses, known spots, and more around them and further navigate themselves to the respective places. Google is now expanding this functionality with a new community feed that gives more updates about nearby places. The community feed will show up on the 'Explore' tab on the Google Maps app and will show users updates for popular places they follow on Maps. It will also show latest reviews, photos, and posts added to Google Maps by local experts, and also people a user follows.

In its announcement, Google said that the community feed bring together helpful local information and tailors it to users' selected interests. For example, if a user has marked an interest in healthy food or Greek cuisine on their Google Maps food and drink preferences, they'll see more recommendations, photos, and business posts for those type of things. Community feeds will show updates and recommendations from trusted local sources. Google said that the new community feed will also help businesses as well, making it easier for customers to find them on the map. Google said that during testing of the community feed, it noticed that posts from merchants are seen twice as many times as compared to without community feeds.

Community feeds will make use of the more than 20 million contributions made by people including recommendations for their favorite spots, updates to business services, reviews and ratings, photos, answers to other people’s questions, updated addresses, and more. "We’re making it easier to find updates and recommendations from trusted local sources with a new community feed in the Explore tab of Google Maps," the company said in its blog post.