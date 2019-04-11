English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google Maps Lets Users Report When Traffic Slows Due to Jams
The feature just began rolling out and is not yet available to all users yet. Google has not confirmed whether it will roll out to iOS users, as well.
Google Maps Lets Users Report When Traffic Slows Due to Jams (photo for representation, image: Reuters)
Loading...
9to5Google recently reported that Google Maps is adding another option to the incident reporting feature that rolled out last month: slowed traffic reporting. Over the past year, Google has been expanding features from their very own Waze GPS navigation app to Google Maps. Just last month, a feature similar to Waze's incident reporting was integrated in Maps allowing users to report crashes and speed traps for other users. The third option, "slowdown," or "Congestion" was added on Friday, according to 9to5Google, for those with their app set to UK English (via Android Police).
While Maps already had the ability to report jams, previously it wasn't based on user data. This update can increase both the speed at which a problem is reported and its accuracy.
The feature just began rolling out and is not yet available to all users yet. Google has not confirmed whether it will roll out to iOS users, as well.
While Maps already had the ability to report jams, previously it wasn't based on user data. This update can increase both the speed at which a problem is reported and its accuracy.
The feature just began rolling out and is not yet available to all users yet. Google has not confirmed whether it will roll out to iOS users, as well.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
-
Sunday 24 March , 2019
Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
Friday 22 March , 2019 Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
Sunday 24 March , 2019 Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Google Issues Clarification After Delhi HC asks RBI How Google Pay is Operating Without Authorisation
- Elections 2019: UDAY, AYUSH, BHIM & Other Names Show the Modi Govt Loves Acronyms
- Hawkeye is Latest Avenger to Get TV Show, Jeremy Renner to Reprise Role As Marvel Archer
- Alia Bhatt Casts a Spell in Gold & Ivory Suit Handspun by Local Artisans of Northeast India
- Lok Sabha Election 2019 Lite: Some Funny Business as India Lines Up at The Polls on Day One
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results