English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Google Maps Location Sharing Will Now Also Show Phone's Battery Life
The feature has a big potential when it comes to the safety of users.
Google Maps. (photo for representation, image: Reuters)
Loading...
Google has announced adding a nifty feature to its Google Maps users that includes the battery level (of the user's phone) in the set of information that they share. "When you share your location with someone in the Google Maps app, it shows up on your friend's map, which they can use to locate exactly where you are. With the new update of battery inclusion, it has become easy to tell why someone hasn't called to tell you if they're lost or finally made it to their destination," The Verge reported late on Thursday.
The feature has a big potential when it comes to the safety of users.
"You'll be able to keep a watchful eye on how much battery life they have left. Now, there won't be as much cause for worry if someone's location drops off because you'll be able to know if it could just be because their phone died," the report added.
The feature was first spotted in February by tech website Android Police when it did a teardown of the Google Maps v9.71 beta.
Also Watch
The feature has a big potential when it comes to the safety of users.
"You'll be able to keep a watchful eye on how much battery life they have left. Now, there won't be as much cause for worry if someone's location drops off because you'll be able to know if it could just be because their phone died," the report added.
The feature was first spotted in February by tech website Android Police when it did a teardown of the Google Maps v9.71 beta.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Friday 27 July , 2018 BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 20 July , 2018 Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Rihanna Sparks Conversation Around Pencil Thin Eyebrows As She Graces Vogue September Cover
- Saina Nehwal Outplayed by Carolina Marin in Quarters of World Championships
- TMC Dumont Concept Motorcycle Powered by Rolls-Royce Aeroplane Engine is Straight Out of a Sci-Fi Movie
- Apple Makes History, Becomes World's First Trillion Dollar Company
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Lets Loose on Being Body-shamed and Post-Pregnancy Weight Gain
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...