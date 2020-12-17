Google Maps Now Supports 9 Indian Languages, Company Announces During Google for India L10n Event

Google today held its special L10n event that highlighted the company's efforts for including more Indian languages in its ecosystem. During the event, Google announced its Multilingual Representation for India languages (MuRIL) model, which will help develop machine language models faster for local languages, therefore expanding Search, Assistant, and other Google tools' functionality to more regional languages. MuRIL is a new ML/AI model that uses knowledge, data, and learnings from one language to apply in another language. Google said that MuRIL already supports 16 Indian languages. Further, the company also announced that users can now toggle search results on mobile devices between English and any of the four newly added Indian languages: Tamil, Telugu, Bangla, and Marathi. Further,

During the event, Google also announced that its famous navigation app, Google Maps will now support nine Indian languages, expanding its functionality beyond just Hindi and English. Leveraging Google's MuRIL model, Google Maps will now allow users to quickly and easily change their map experience into one of the nine languages. Further, the company also announced the availability of a language picker on Google Maps which will allow users to quickly change their language. Google Maps users can change the language by going into Settings > App Language, then simply select whichever language they are most comfortable with.

The nine languages that Google Maps now supports are Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Marathi, and more. Apart from this, the company also announced that Google Search users will be able to toggle search results on mobile devices in four newly-added Indian languages - Tamil, Telugu, Bangla, and Marathi. Further, the company also said that its search engine would start showing content in supported Indian languages even if the query was typed in English. During the virtual event, Google also mentioned that India is reported to be Google Lens' biggest global market.