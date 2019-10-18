Google Maps on iOS to Let Users Report Traffic Slowdowns, Speed Traps

Google has revealed that Google Maps users on iOS will now be able to report road incidents, much like Google Maps on Android. According to a blog post by Google, iPhone users will be able to report crashes, speed traps and traffic slowdown, without turning to an app like Waze. Notably, Waze is a GPS navigation software app that provides turn-by-turn navigation information and crowdsourced travel time and route details. According to a report, it is one of the most popular features on Android.

To report an incident, users have to tap a new button under the compass in the driving navigation UI. Furthermore, Google says users on both platforms, Android and iOS, will be able to report new issues like construction, lane closures, disabled vehicles and objects on the road in the updates rolling out this week. Users can quickly know if they will face one of the issues while out on the road. Thus, much like Waze, users on iOS too will now have a better idea of current road conditions. Notably, the Google Maps incident reports will start rolling out globally on Android and iOS this week itself.

