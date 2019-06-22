Google Maps Reportedly Has 11 Million False Listings
The study found 13 of the top 20 Google search results listed false addresses and only two were real businesses that actually adhered to Google guidelines.
The study found 13 of the top 20 Google search results listed false addresses and only two were real businesses that actually adhered to Google guidelines.
With thousands of new fake accounts being added every month, Google Maps is flooded by about 11 million false listings and phone numbers that reroute to competing businesses.
The majority of businesses that are not at their listed locations and the ones most prone to these scams include contractors, repairmen and car towing services, The Verge reported citing a study by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) on Thursday.
They're internally referred to as 'duress verticals' at Google, as they are companies people turn to in emergencies and typically without much time to verify the business' credibility.
Though Google claims in a self-funded 2017 academic study that only 0.5 percent of local searches are false listings, a separate investigation by the WSJ suggested otherwise.
The study found 13 of the top 20 Google search results listed false addresses and only two were real businesses that actually adhered to Google guidelines.
Though Google typically verifies if a business is legitimate by mailing a postcard, calling or emailing a numerical code to enter into a Google website, the system is easy enough for scammers to bypass with fake addresses and phone numbers, affecting real businesses as well as customers, the report added.
The report comes a day after the search engine giant announced that it is giving businesses more options to customize their company profiles on search and Maps through its My Business feature.
The company says it is working on new ways to report suspicious business profiles and directed people to report fraudulent activity on its Business Redressal Complaint Form.
Also Watch
-
MG Hector Review: Premium SUV with a touch of Technology
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
Hyundai Venue Compact SUV First Drive Review: The Maruti Suzuki Brezza Vitara Rival
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Hero Maestro Edge 125 & Pleasure Plus 110: First Ride Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple And Third Parties Cannot Access Your Health Data, Including Cycle Tracking For Women
- Tata Harrier vs MG Hector Spec Comparison - Dimensions, Features, Design and More
- Rahul Gandhi Shares Photo of Dogs Doing Yoga and Calls it 'New India', No One Knows Why
- Video Shows People Looting Yoga Mats After Amit Shah's Programme on International Yoga Day
- Huawei Confirms Flagship Phones Including the P30 Pro and Mate 20 Pro Will Get Android Q Update
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s