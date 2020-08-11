Google Maps Returns to Apple CarPlay With Dashboard Functionality, Coming Soon to The Apple Watch

After a long hiatus, Google has announced that it is bringing back Maps to Apple CarPlay and is also working on a new version of the app for the Apple Watch. The navigation service has made its way back to Apple CarPlay, with a new Dashboard Integration that will enable users to keep navigating while performing other tasks such as switching, skipping or pausing songs, fast-forwarding podcasts or audio-books or checking calendar appointments.

The information, according to Google, will be displayed in a split-screen view. This will allow users to use media and other apps while keeping Maps open for navigation.Google Maps is officially available and compatible with CarPlay supported vehicles globally. The feature will start rolling out to users with the next iOS update.

With that, Google has also announced that Maps will be coming to the Apple Watch. Google said that new app for Apple Watch will be rolled out globally in the next few weeks. Interestingly, it will work in a similar manner just like the iOS app, allowing users to get walking, cycling as well as driving directions from the current location to their home or work place. The app will also support estimated arrival times and step-by-step directions when using destinations that were saved ahead of time. Furthermore, the new app will work with public transit.