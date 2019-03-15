English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google Maps Rolling Out Feature to Report Accidents, Speed Traps: Here Are The Details
Notably, the company hasn't officially announced the introduction of this feature yet and it is not known when exactly it would be rolled out for all.
Google Maps Rolling Out Feature to Report Accidents, Speed Traps: Here Are The Details (photo for representation, image: Reuters)
Loading...
Google Maps is rolling out reporting features for speed traps and accidents, almost a year after it introduced speed limits in navigation. "If a new icon appeared in the Maps for you recently, don't worry, it's not another messaging service from Google. Rather, it's a shortcut for opening up the new reporting feature for speed traps and accidents.
"Similar to Waze, Google Maps is adding the ability for users to take part in reporting accidents they see along their route, and speed traps," 9to5Google reported late on Wednesday. Notably, the company hasn't officially announced the introduction of this feature yet and it is not known when exactly it would be rolled out for all.
"Over the winter, the company further refined that interface, and now it's pretty close to what we're seeing today. Over the past week, it seems that Google has expanded the availability of this feature by quite a bit," the report added.
"Similar to Waze, Google Maps is adding the ability for users to take part in reporting accidents they see along their route, and speed traps," 9to5Google reported late on Wednesday. Notably, the company hasn't officially announced the introduction of this feature yet and it is not known when exactly it would be rolled out for all.
"Over the winter, the company further refined that interface, and now it's pretty close to what we're seeing today. Over the past week, it seems that Google has expanded the availability of this feature by quite a bit," the report added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
-
Wednesday 13 March , 2019
Vivo V15 Pro Review
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Wednesday 13 March , 2019 Vivo V15 Pro Review
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I Feel I Need to Mature and Not Talk Nonsense, Says Kapil Sharma
- 22 Yards Movie Review: This Barun Sobti Film is Skilfully Mounted Except for the Initial Stage
- Air India Cancels Several International Flights, Spain, U.K. Route Affected
- Dropbox Wants Free Users to Pay by Limiting Them to Three Devices, But Google One Offers Better Value
- Boycott Chinese Products, But Please Leave My Noodles Alone
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results