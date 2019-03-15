Google Maps Rolling Out Feature to Report Accidents, Speed Traps: Here Are The Details

Google Maps is rolling out reporting features for speed traps and accidents, almost a year after it introduced speed limits in navigation. "If a new icon appeared in the Maps for you recently, don't worry, it's not another messaging service from Google. Rather, it's a shortcut for opening up the new reporting feature for speed traps and accidents."Similar to Waze, Google Maps is adding the ability for users to take part in reporting accidents they see along their route, and speed traps," 9to5Google reported late on Wednesday. Notably, the company hasn't officially announced the introduction of this feature yet and it is not known when exactly it would be rolled out for all."Over the winter, the company further refined that interface, and now it's pretty close to what we're seeing today. Over the past week, it seems that Google has expanded the availability of this feature by quite a bit," the report added.