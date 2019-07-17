Google Maps Rolls out Bike-Sharing Feature in 24 Cities Globally

Google Maps will now show bike-sharing stations and display how many bikes are available at each one in 24 cities globally.

“For the past year, travellers and commuters in New York City have been using Google Maps to both locate bikesharing stations and see exactly how many bikes are available at a station in real-time. Today, we’re rolling out this feature to a total of 24 cities in 16 countries,” the company said in a blog.

Besides being able to locate bikeshare stations and ascertaining how many bikes are available, users of Google Maps can also find out whether there’s an empty space at a station for leaving a bike.

“This is all made possible by incorporating a new global bike share data feed directly into Google Maps, thanks to a partnership with Ito World,” the blog said.

“Just like how we show you when buses and trains are coming and going in Google Maps, you’ll now know which bikeshare stations have a bike ready for you.”

This bikesharing feature is now available in Google Maps on Android and iOS in the following cities globally: Barcelona, Berlin, Brussels, Budapest, Chicago, Dublin, Hamburg, Helsinki, Kaohsiung, London, Los Angeles, Lyon, Madrid, Mexico City, Montreal, New Taipei City, New York City, Rio de Janeiro, San Francisco Bay Area, São Paulo, Toronto, Vienna, Warsaw and Zurich.

More cities will be added to the list, Google said.