Google Maps To Get AR-Based Search For Live View, Coming Soon

One of the most anticipated features on Google Maps is coming by the end of this month. Augmented reality is a big part of the company’s planning in the past few years, and Maps is going to benefit from its focus once again. We all know about Live View which is available on Maps but soon users will have the option to use the Live View Search in AR on Google Maps. The development is not exactly sudden, as Google had talked about its integration earlier this year at the Google I/O keynote. It did mention the feature in detail around September, and now by the end of November, users in select parts of the world will be able to enjoy its benefits.

Using AR allows Live View to show you the nearest restaurants, cafes and other buildings by simply pointing your phone’s camera and you will get all the details. You can also get details about the shops without standing in front of them, which can be handy on a busy street.

Maps will need access to your phone’s camera to make use of the Live View search feature in AR. Google is basically deriving all this data that has been collected via the Street View images and implementing its AI and AR technology to give you this unique experience.

You can get in-depth details such as busy hours for a cafe, what are its ratings and also know if it is open or not. You can get these details for cafes, restaurants, banks and ATMs among others, as per Google in this blog post. But as is the case, Google is limiting the availability of Live View Search in AR to select cities, which includes Los Angeles, New York, London, Paris, Tokyo and more for now.

The feature will be available on Google Maps which will be getting an update sometime this week, after which you can open the camera through Maps and use this AR feature to search in a different way.

Read all the Latest Tech News here