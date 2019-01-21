Google Maps to Suggest Speeds Limits and Speed Camera Alerts on iOS and Android

Google Maps is one of the most widely used navigation apps, well at least in India. According to reports, Google has started pushing a new feature for the app which now shows speeds limits while you are using navigation. Apart from that, the app is also getting a feature wherein users can see speed cameras on a much wider scale.

Google has confirmed that the feature to see speed limits is now rolling out to its Android and iOS applications. Like most updates, this is going to be a staged rollout starting this week, which means you should see the new features pop-up soon. Notably, there is no update for the app itself and it seems that the new features are added via a server update. But we advise you to download the latest version of Google Maps.The two features should come to countries like United States, the United Kingdom, and Denmark, Australia, Russia, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, India, and Indonesia.The features should be a great addition to the app especially for the ones who use Google Maps everyday commute. Google has seemingly taken these features from popular navigation app Waze which acquired it for about $1 billion in 2013.