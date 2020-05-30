Google Maps Will Now Allow Android Users To Share Their Location Using 'Plus Codes'

Google Maps app for Android has received a new update where users can share their locations using Plus Codes. Google Maps has the option to show Plus Codes since August 2015. The new change, however, is aimed to expand Plus Codes usage by allowing users to easily share their locations.

A Plus Code is essentially a digital address and it's derived from latitude and longitude coordinates. It can be generated for any location. "The technology to generate Plus Codes is also open source, which means the technology is easy and free to use, so anyone can see how the technology works and develop their own applications for any use case," David Martin, Director of Program Management, Google Maps, said in a statement on Friday.

Users will be able to tap on the blue dot representing their current location and get a Plus Code for it. Alternatively, they can long tap on a spot to put a pin on it and get a code for that.

Alongside the Plus Code, the application will also show other options including options to see nearby places, share your location and save your parking. Once the app shows the Plus Code on the screen, one will be able to copy it just by tapping on it. Now, one will be able to share it among contacts by pasting it on apps like WhatsApp, Messages and more.