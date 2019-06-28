Google Maps Will Now Be Able to Predict And Tell Commuters How Crowded Their Train or Bus May Be
The crowdedness predictions, can now warn users when the trains will be crowded with people and predict whether there will be any seating, or only room to stand on your trip.
Travelling by public transport can be a task on busy days. From crowded routes to delayed traffics, a lot can go wrong. While public transit is perhaps an easier mode of travelling, you do not have to worry about parking and you can even catch up on a few pages of reading while on your way to the workplace, unexpected delays or overcrowded vehicles can quickly turn the ride from enjoyable to stressful. But starting June 27, Google Maps is rolling out two new features to help you better plan for your transit ride and stay more comfortable along the way.
Notably, a bus route is usually estimated based on the average time it takes for the bus to make the journey coupled with the amount of time a bus will take before arriving at the stop. The new feature also adds live traffic delays for bus routes as well. The other feature, crowdedness predictions, can now warn users when the trains will be crowded with people and predict whether there will be any seating, or only room to stand on your trip. Google Maps' latest update could help making public transit more predictable. Maps is rolling out two new features for public transit goers, wherein the first update will offer live delays for buses while the other feature is crowdedness predictions.
The new transit features are now rolling out on Google Maps iOS and Android versions with support for over 200 cities around the world and their transit networks.
