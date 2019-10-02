Google Maps Will Now Find a Public Toilet Near Your Location

Google has announced a new update for Google Maps that will now put the information of the nearest public toilets at your fingertips. The Maps platform now lists over 57,000 public toilets in more than 2,300 cities across India. To use this feature, a user simply has to type ‘public toilets near me’ inside the search option on Google Maps or even Google Search or Google Assistant on their smartphones. This feature has been rolled out in association with the Swachh Bharat Mission and Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs.

“With Google Maps, our aim has always been to help people as they navigate and explore the world, wherever they are. And we believe that making information about public sanitation facilities easily accessible to people is a key element for social good -- one that also constitutes the cornerstone of the government's Swachh Bharat campaign to promote clean habits and hygiene,” says Anal Ghosh, Senior Program Manager, Google Maps.

Google also says that the Google My Business platform helped the government monitor reviews, ratings, visits and feedback for the public toilets, which helped in mapping out necessary upgrades and maintenance activities.

