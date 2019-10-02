Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Google Maps Will Now Find a Public Toilet Near Your Location

Google also says that the Google My Business platform helped the map out necessary upgrades and maintenance activities for these toilets

News18.com

Updated:October 2, 2019, 10:40 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Google Maps Will Now Find a Public Toilet Near Your Location
Google also says that the Google My Business platform helped the map out necessary upgrades and maintenance activities for these toilets

Google has announced a new update for Google Maps that will now put the information of the nearest public toilets at your fingertips. The Maps platform now lists over 57,000 public toilets in more than 2,300 cities across India. To use this feature, a user simply has to type ‘public toilets near me’ inside the search option on Google Maps or even Google Search or Google Assistant on their smartphones. This feature has been rolled out in association with the Swachh Bharat Mission and Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs.

“With Google Maps, our aim has always been to help people as they navigate and explore the world, wherever they are. And we believe that making information about public sanitation facilities easily accessible to people is a key element for social good -- one that also constitutes the cornerstone of the government's Swachh Bharat campaign to promote clean habits and hygiene,” says Anal Ghosh, Senior Program Manager, Google Maps.

Google also says that the Google My Business platform helped the government monitor reviews, ratings, visits and feedback for the public toilets, which helped in mapping out necessary upgrades and maintenance activities.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram