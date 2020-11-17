Google Maps Will Now Show Live Transit Crowdedness Info, Food Delivery Status and More

Google has announced a bunch of new updates for Google Maps Android and iOS apps. The latest version of the Google Maps app will have an improved COVID-19 layer that will display live transit crowdedness information to aid social distancing as well as quick links to COVID-19 resources from local authorities that also includes all-time detected cases of an area. Additionally, Google Maps app will also show the live status of takeout and delivery orders in India, Canada, Germany, Australia, Brazil and the US. This feature works when users book or order from the apps. Google in a blog post says that the new features are rolling out now; however, it appears the update is currently available to limited users, and more are expected to receive them in the coming days.

The software giant further adds that the updated Google Maps' COVID layer on Android and iOS apps will be a handy tool for users when they are navigating new areas amid the pandemic. To access the feature, users will need to click the layer button found right below the search bar on Maps and select COVID-19 Info. The latest improvements like the live crowdedness information is an extension of the Transit alerts that Google introduced last year. "On Android and iOS globally, you'll start seeing how crowded your bus, train, or subway line is right now based on real-time feedback from Google Maps users around the world (wherever data is available)," the company explained. Notably, Google in October rolled out a new feature that allows users to find COVID-19 containment zones on the map that are marked by dark grey shade.

Another feature that is coming to Google Maps is the live status of takeout and delivery orders will essentially allow users to track food deliveries via the app. Users will also see the expected wait time and delivery fees as well as can reorder food directly from the map itself. "When it's safe to head to restaurants, you'll soon be able to quickly see the status of your reservation in 70 countries around the world," Google in the post said.

Additionally, Google is also rolling out Google Assistant driving mode on Maps but it is in only available to users in the US. The company is yet to share details over the feature's availability in India. The Assistant driving mode allows users to manage and control smartphone via voice commands to take calls or change music via the Assistant feature directly on Google Maps. To enable the feature, users need to head to Assistant settings on the Android phone > Select Getting around > Select Driving mode.