Google May Face New Anti-Trust Probe by US Department of Justice

The US Department of Justice is preparing to open a case against Google for potential anti-trust violations, thus, putting scrutiny on the tech giant amid a growing chorus of criticism about the power of Big Tech, The New York Times has reported. This comes at a time when there's a debate whether large technology companies should be broken up."This year, with a new antitrust task force announced in February, the trade commission renewed its interest in Google. In recent weeks, the commission referred complaints about the company to the Justice Department, which also oversees antitrust regulations, according to two people familiar with the actions," The New York Times report said.The commission has also told firms with complaints against the tech giant to take them to the Justice Department. This is not new for Google, it has has faced anti-trust tests in the past. In 2013, Google said it would change some practices after it agreed to a settlement with the US Federal Trade Commission. The FTC had been concerned that some of Google's business practices could stifle competition.In 2010, the company received an antitrust complaint from the European Commission regarding ranking of shopping search results and ads, which resulted in Google being fined $2.7 billion in 2017, according to Alphabet's latest annual report, reported CNBC News.