Google May Have Accidentally Revealed Pixel 5a's Camera Specifications With This Photo

Google recently confirmed the development of the Google Pixel 5a to a publication. It appears that the company has now revealed (at least unintentionally) more information about its upcoming smartphone. According to XDA Developers’ Mishaal Rahman (@Mishaalrahman), the company updated a blog post demonstrating advances with Google Pixel 4a and Google Pixel 5’s HDR image capture technique. The post reportedly included an image that further revealed the upcoming Google Pixel 5a’s camera hardware in the metadata. XDA has also shared the image (of Neo 19 shopping centre in Taipei, Taiwan) that notes shot with Google Pixel 5a’s 12.2-megapixel camera that has f/2.2 aperture and focal length of 16mm. This suggests the phone packs an ultra-wide-angle camera.

The alleged image shot on Pixel 5a also teases the phone to support HDR+ with bracketing. The device may also include support for Night Sight and Portrait Mode - similar to the existing Google Pixel 4a and Pixel 5. The date of the picture is stated as October 2020. Notably, the picture remains unavailable now, and the alleged links are showing a 404 error.

The Google Pixel 5a has been previously reported to be a mid-range smartphone, succeeding the Pixel 4a and 4a 5G -launched last year. The ‘a’-series of smartphones that Google markets, come as a cut-price offering, which brings some of the most notable features of the flagship Pixel phones of the year while making certain compromises to retain affordability. Similarly, another report by The Economics Times claimed that Google would double the availability of the upcoming Pixel 5a 5G smartphones in India with a focus on affordability. However, such plans are often known to change in accordance with global market movements, and the company is yet to share details as well. At the moment, the Google Pixel 5a carries a price tag of R 31,999.

