Google May Soon Offer Free Trial of Premium Google One Storage Plans, APK Teardown Hints

Google has been widely promoting its Google One storage plans as the company will soon end free unlimited cloud storage on Google Photos. The software giant already offers a free trial of the 100GB storage plan with select Chromebooks and Pixel phones, but it appears that the company may extend the trial offer through other channels in future. According to 9to5Google, the APK teardown of the Google Photos app v5.24 reveal lines that indicate a general trial offer for Google One. The publication spotted the code "photos_cloudstorage_ui_freetrial_impl_start_button_with_storage_amount," that indicates at this development. However, the report adds APK teardowns only hint at possible future features (in this case the free storage offer), and there's a possibility that Google may not implement the development at all.

The APK teardown of Google Photos does not provide exact details on the storage amount or trial period of the Google One subscription. But its codes include possible texts for the trial, ranging from days to years. To recall, new Google Pixel 4 users can avail free 100GB Google plan for three months that may also extend to other channels later. Google also offers discounts on existing One subscription plans for select Pixel and Chromebook users. It remains to be seen whether these free trials will also include the other benefits of Google One like the Android VPN service and cashback on Google Store purchases. The VPN service does not come bundled with One plans in India.

Google has been aggressively promoting its One subscription plans and recently, the company prominently started advertising the service with a dedicated "Subscriptions" landing page on the Google Store (only in the US). In December it also slashed the price of the premium 10TB, 20TB, and 30TB plans by 50 percent in select markets, in a bid to attract more customers. Previously, the company announced that from June 1 this year, Google Photos will lose the ability to store unlimited photos and videos. As a result, Google would provide 15GB free storage for not only Photos but for all services (Gmail, Drive, Maps) combined. You can check out the prices of Google One subscription in India here.