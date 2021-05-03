Google Meet and Chat Could Soon Come Preinstalled on Chromebooks for Wider Adoption

Google’s ChromeOS for Chromebooks is said to come with Google Chat and Google Meet pre-installed. Google Chat, which is in the process to replace Hangouts, is the primary messaging tool on Google Workspace (premium suite), and regular users will receive it this year. Google Meet, on the other hand, has been around for some time and competes against notable video conferencing platforms like Zoom and Microsoft Teams. Although the new development isn’t a significant one, it is still an important decision as Google is now trying to lure new users with the pre-installed apps in the messaging and video conferencing spaces. Through this, the company would hope to increase the apps’ adoption among new customers.

The development was spotted by 9to5Google that found mentioning in Chromium OS code. “Work toward these new default apps has already begun, as two new flags are being added to chrome://flags, one for Chat and one for Meet. That said, it’s not exactly clear how one would change that flag before setting up their Chromebook," the report states. The new change may start rolling out with the ChromeOS version 92 that is said to arrive in late July. It is expected that users would still be able to remove pre-installed apps like Google Chat and Meet (if they roll out). Currently, users can download them easily via the Play Store.

Meanwhile, Google Meet had announced the addition of new features alongside an improved user interface for desktop and laptop users to ease communication with others virtually. Starting next month, users will have more space to see content and others’ video feeds through the refreshed new look when viewing and sharing content with any group of people. The new design will work better when users pin participants’ tiles. In the coming months, users will be also able to pin multiple tiles. The platform is getting Data Saver to limit data usage on mobile networks. It would allow users in India and other countries with poor internet penetration to save data while making video calls.

