Google Meet Background Change: How To Change Or Blur Google Meet Background In Smartphones And Laptops

Google Meet is one of the most commonly used video conferencing app across the world. With most people still working from home, Google Meet is used by millions every day for virtual meetings. Google Meet gives its users many customisation options like the ability to change their background or blur it. Users can also customise their video by adding lighting, colour filters, along with stylised backgrounds. The feature that allows users to change their background or blur it is fairly common among Google Meet users, as many don’t want to reveal what their space looks like or just want a change from their same old backdrop.

To change the background or blur it on Google Meet is an easy task. Users just need to follow a few steps to be able to choose a background of their choice. Users can do it while they are in a meeting or before joining one. Let us take a look at how to change the background or blur it on Google Meet:

Advertisement

HOW TO CHANGE GOOGLE MEET BACKGROUND ON MOBILE

Open Google Meet and Select a meeting to enter.

Before you join, tap on Effects on the bottom of the self-view window.

To blur your background, you can choose between “Slightly blur" or “Blur Background."

To upload your own background, tap the “Add +" and to select a pre-uploaded background, tap the background you want to use.

If you want to add a background, tap Add background and select a pre-uploaded background.

You can also select filters and styles from this screen, if you wish to add.

To remove the effect, users can simply tap “No Effects" and enter the meeting as is.

Users can also do this during a meeting. Just click your self view and click “Effects."

HOW TO CHANGE GOOGLE MEET BACKGROUND ON COMPUTER



Go to Google Meet and then select a meeting.

On the bottom right of your self view, click Apply visual effects .

. To completely blur your background, click Blur your background .

To slightly blur your background, click Slightly blur your background .

To select a pre-uploaded background, click a background.

To upload your own image for your background, click Upload a background image Add photo.

To add a style to your video, click a style.

You can also do this during a video call. During a call, click More, and then click on Apply Visual Effect.

WATCH VIDEO: Apple iPhone SE 2022 Launched At Rs 43,900: India Availability, Specs And All Details

ALSO READ: Sharing Contacts On WhatsApp? Here's How To Send Multiple Contacts At Once.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.