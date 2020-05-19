TECH

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Google Meet Crosses 50 Million Downloads on Play Store, Challenges Zoom

Google Meet

Google Meet

Google Meet has seen sharp growth, but still falls far behind Zoom, which has crossed 100 million Play Store downloads at the time of publishing.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 19, 2020, 8:48 AM IST
Share this:

Sending a warning call to Zoom, Google Meet has crossed 50 million downloads on Play Store, a massive 900 per cent increase in user base in a span of few weeks as people work from home in the Covid-19 pandemic. According to data provided by AppBrain, Google's video conferencing tool garnered over five million downloads on Play Store in first week of March alone. Till May 17, it was downloaded by over 50 million times.

According to Javier Soltero Vice President & GM, G Suite, the tech giant has seen daily usage of Meet app grow by 30 times, with hosting 3 billion minutes of video meetings daily. "Last month (April), we were adding roughly 3 million new users every day. That's why we're expanding the offering to more people around the world," Soltero said this month. Meet arrived within Gmail accounts globally including in India last week. Users can now start or join video conferencing right from their Gmail accounts and they do not need to download the app separately.

Google Meet is completely free and anyone with an email address can sign up and get started. Users can see Google Meet on the left menu, with two options: Start a meeting and join a meeting. However, while Google Meet has showed significant growth, it still trails video conferencing app Zoom by a significant margin. At the time of publishing, Zoom already had over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store, hence proving how its initial burst of downloads has given it a lasting user base, particularly through the work from home phase.

(With inputs from IANS)


Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading