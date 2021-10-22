Google Meet Finally Getting A Feature That Will Allow Hosts To Mute Others: How it Works

Google Meet is a common video conferencing software. Many people hold meetings and virtual events on the Google software. However, there are people during a meeting or a class that are not able to turn off their mics or forget to do that after speaking. Google has a new feature that will allow the hosts to mute all such participants at once on Google Meet. The feature is being rolled out for Google Workspace for Education Fundamentals and Education Plus domains. It will launch to other Google Workspace editions in the coming months.

“The meeting host is the only user in a meeting who can use the “mute all” feature. Once all participants are muted, the meeting host cannot unmute them. However, users will be able to unmute themselves as needed.The mute all feature will only be available for hosts who are joining from a desktop browser, but will be launching on other platforms in the coming months," Google said in a blog post. Users can mute a person by pointing to their image and clicking on Mute option. The feature will be enabled to hosts by default.

Google says that this feature will not be rolled out for Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, and Nonprofits customers.

This comes after Google recently added a feature that turns live speech into translated captions on Google Meet. The live caption feature is useful for users with disabilities.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.