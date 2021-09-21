Google Meet Gets Automatic Lighting Adjustment Feature For Web Users: How To Use

Has it ever happened that you are in a Google Meet video call and have adjusted your position in order to get the ideal lighting? Well, Google has a fix for this problem now. Google Meet is getting a new feature that will correct poor lighting during video calls. The new feature automatically detects when a Web user appears underexposed during a video call and enhances the brightness of their device to improve visibility. The feature has been rolled out to individual users, meaning that there’s no admin control to this and users will be able to switch it on or off according to their preference. This comes after Google introduced a low-light mode on the Google Meet mobile app last year. The new feature is available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.

Google announced the new feature in a blog post. The company said that using the new light adjustment may slow down users’ device. Users can check for the new feature by heading to More > Settings > Video > Adjust video lighting. When the video light adjustment is on, Google Meet will be able to detect when users are underexposed during a video call and can automatically enhance the brightness of their device to improve visibility for others on call. Even without the feature on, Google Meet will prompt users who are underexposed to turn on the automatic video light adjustment feature.

Since the feature can potentially slow down a user’s computer, there is an option of turning the feature off as well. Google started rolling out the new feature on Monday, September 20, so it will reach all users in th coming weeks. It is important to note that the automatic video lighting adjustment feature requires a 64-bit operating system. Further, it demands Chrome version M90 or above on Windows, Mac, or Linux.

