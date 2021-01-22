Google Meet Gets Real-Time Transcription Feature With Otter's Chrome Extension, How to Use It

Google Meet now supports transcription service company Otter.ai's Chrome extension that brings real-time transcription feature to the video conferencing platform. The extension works with all of Otter's plans, meaning even free users will be able to take advantage of the AI-powered tool during video calls. Although Google Meet already comes with live captioning feature (first rolled out in September 2019 on then-called Hangout Meet) the latest development gives more options to its users. Otter's AI-powered transcription tool comes integrated with Zoom Video as well, though the feature is available with only Otter or Zoom's enterprise plans.

Otter.ai's Chrome Chrome extension works with the web client of Google Meet, and customers can download the tool via Chrome store for free. In order to use its transcription tool, start Google Meet in your browser > Open Otter's chrome extension (You might need to click the puzzle piece icon next to the URL bar) > Sign in to Otter account. From there, log into your meeting, tap the "record" button from the Otter extension, and you should see the transcription start to fill out in real-time. The feature also works by selecting the 'cc' (closed caption) button surrounded by a box in the Otter window. Users can also save the transcription on their Otter account.

The same icon on Google Meet can activate live captioning or transcription. Notably, Meet's own inbuilt feature got support for French, German, Portuguese (Brazil) and Spanish (Spain and Latin America) captions in December 2020. As mentioned, the latest extension-support from Otter gives more options to Meet users when it comes to choosing a real-time transcription tool. Otter in a statement said that the latest development improves communication on Meet, especially during work-from-home scenarios. Google Meet currently has roughly 100 million active users.

Otter.ai's video captioning feature is also directly available on Zoom but only for premium customers. Customers with Otter for Business plan can also use live captioning during Zoom video calls.