Google Meet Hand Raise Feature Will Definitely Get You Attention In Meetings With New Update

Google Meet video conferencing app has a “Hand Raise" feature that allows users to signal others in a meeting that they want to speak. The Hand Raise feature is now getting several updates that will be rolled out over the coming weeks. Google says that the goal of this new update is to make the action “easier to notice and address." The improvements include tiles of the raised hand showing up more prominently, the ability to move raised hands into one grid, an alert that shows how many raised hands are there in a meeting, along with other features that make the feature more prominent. Let us take a look at all the improvements that Google is bringing to the Raise Hand feature on Google Meet.

The first thing Google says is changing is that there will be an updated and improved visual icon and animation on the video tile. A dot animates on the bottom-left corner with an actual waving hand that then expands into a pill to show the person’s full name. Further, the tiles of people with raised hands can be moved to be more visible in the grid view, while there will be an “audio notification for all participants when the first raised hand is raised." There is also an alert that shows the number of raised hands and will also link to an ordered list of hand raises. There is also a feature where users’ hand will be automatically lowered once they are done speaking. All these features will be enabled by default.

The updates to Hand Raise showing up in a meeting depend on who organised the Google Meet call - Workspace Essentials, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Plus, Nonprofits, as well as G Suite Business customers will get the updates to the Hand Raise feature.

