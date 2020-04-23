TECH

Google Meet New Update Brings Zoom-like Gallery View With 16 Participants

While users were only able to see four people at a time before, the new-tiled layout will allow them to see 16 call participants at once.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 23, 2020, 1:00 PM IST
Keeping the high demand for video meetings in mind as people work from home, Google has introduced 4 new features in its enterprise conferencing Meet app, including a Zoom-like gallery view. Previously, only four people were seen on-screen at a time, but with an expended tiled layout, you'll be able to see 16 call participants at once. "More updates are coming for larger meetings, better presentation layouts, and support across more devices," informed Smita Hashim, Director of Product Management, Google Meet, Voice and Calendar. Users will now have the option to present a Chrome tab (instead of just presenting their window or entire screen).

"If you need to share high-quality video with audio content in meetings, select this option for the best experience for remote viewers. The ‘present a Chrome tab' feature is rolling out to general availability as of today," Hashim said in a statement late Wednesday. Google Meet can now use AI to automatically adjust the video to make you more visible to other participants in sub-optimal lighting conditions. This feature is currently rolling out to mobile users and will be available to web users in the future.

"To help limit interruptions to your meeting, Meet can now intelligently filter out background distractions. Noise cancellation will begin rolling out in the coming weeks to G Suite Enterprise and G Suite Enterprise for Education customers starting with web users and later to mobile users," informed Hashim. Google said that Meet uses the same protections that Google uses to secure user data and safeguard privacy. "Over the past few weeks, we've extended advanced Meet features to all G Suite customers so that they can get the most out of Meet. We've also ramped up engineering support for Meet," said Google.

