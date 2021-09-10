Google Meet New Visual Effects Panel Will Now Allow Users To Set Background Blur

Google’s video conferencing app Google Meet is now making it easier to set visual effect on the web. The Google Meet app has got a new settings panel, where a new “Apple visual effects" button appears in the three-dot overflow menu next to Google Meet’s end call button. This opens a side panel with a preview feed that starts by showing the two blur intensities. There is also a grid of various static, custom, and animated backgrounds. Before a call, users can preview these options in the self-check green room, which has also got a slight refresh to make it look more modern.

There are also tabs for “Audio and video" details followed by the new “Effects" section and “Preview." The Google Meet visual effects panel has started rolling out today and will be available for all users over the coming weeks. The new features are Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers. Google was recently reported to be adding the ability to “ring" another Google user with Google Meet, direclty from the Gmail app.

A recent report notes that the standalone Meet app will get the same ability to place calls and not just create group meetings in the future. Exact details about the availability of the calling feature via Gmail remain unclear and the company is yet to share more details. It appears that Google aims to make Gmail the central hub for all other online services like Doc, Meet, Google Chat and more. The web client will reportedly get a redesign to integrate all these services.

