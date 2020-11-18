Google Meet Now Allows Users to Virtually Raise Hands to Ask a Question, Here's How it Works

Google is adding a new Raise Hand button on the Google Meet video conferencing platform that would allow moderators to know when a participant has a query. The feature is available on Google Meet app for Android and iOS as well as its web client. Additionally, moderators will be able to see participants who have selected the option in chronological order. The update is rolling out starting today, though it is only available to users with Google Workspace premium plans. The company is yet to share its availability details for regular Meet users.

Google in a blog post explains that the Raise Hand feature would be helpful during large meetings so that the flow of the conversation is uninterrupted. When a participant raises their hand on Google Meet, the meeting's moderator will see a hand icon in their video preview. Google adds that the feature is on by default and admins cannot hide the feature for participants. Similarly, not only the moderators but other participants will also be notified when someone has "raised their hand" during a video call. Moderators can Lower Hand(s) once the query is addressed. "If the moderator is presenting in another tab, they'll get a sound notification when someone raises their hand," the post read.

To use the Raise Hand feature on Meet web client, participants can find the option at the bottom of the screen. For Meet Android and iOS apps, users will need to tap on the screen to find the new button. Similarly, moderators can tap on the names of participants to lower hands. Google says the feature is available to customers with Workspace Essentials, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits plans. It is; however, unavailable to Meet users with personal Google accounts and Workspace Business Starter plan. The software giant also highlights that the rollout will complete in the next 15 days.

Over the last few months, Google has been updating its Google Meet platform to rival competitors like Microsoft Teams and Zoom. Notably, the Raise Hands feature is already available on Zoom. Last month, Google added a custom background option on Meet for all users include regular users.