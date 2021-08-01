Google Meet has rolled out a standalone web app, also known as, Progressive Web Application (PWA), Google announced in a blog post. PWA is a type of application software delivered through the web browser to bring benefits of a regular smartphone or desktop app such as work offline or in poor network conditions. The software giant explains that Meet’s PWA has all the same features as “Google Meet on the web, but as a standalone app, it’s easier to find and use, and it streamlines your workflow by eliminating the need to switch between tabs." Google Meet’s standalone app comes days after Zoom launched its own web app to offer similar benefits.

The PWA runs on any device with Google Chrome browser version 73 and up (version 73 was released in March 2019). It means Meet PWA works on Windows, macOS, Chrome OS, and Linux devices. In a blog post, Google explains users part of a paid plan can also use the Meet web app. Admins of organisations with Google Workspace paid plans can use the Help Centre to automatically install the progressive web app for users or manage PWA access. To download the Meet web app, open the website on Chrome and look for the install button on the right of the URL bar. Click on Instal, and the Meet app will open in a new tab. To uninstall the app and go back to the web browsing experience, open the website on the Chrome browser, open the app, and click ‘more’ at the top right and then Uninstall [site name].

Google notes that some users might get access to Google Meet PWA in 15 days, starting from August 2. During our test, we were able to spot the feature on Chrome. The Meet PWA is available to all Google Workspace customers, G Suite Basic and Business customers, and users with personal Google Accounts. Google also offers PWAs for Gmail, Docs, Drive, YouTube, Docs, and Sheets. To manage PWAs, head to this website on Chrome.

