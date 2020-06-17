Google Meet Video Meeting Service Will be Integrated in Gmail For iOS And Android; Zoom Better Watch Out

Google Meet is officially going to be integrated with Gmail on Android and iOS. The search giant has been pretty aggressive when it comes to the video conferencing app more than ever before. Interestingly, with the demand for video-calling apps at an all-time high, Google probably wants to count this golden opportunity and take on its rivals including Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Skype, to name a few. To recall, the Meet tab in Gmail has already been rolled out to non-G-Suite users using the mail service on the web.

So, what does this mean? Well, with the new integration, users will be able to join or start video meetings directly from Gmail and there's no need for them to install the Meet app on their phones. Besides, if reports are to be believed then the Meet tab will include a list of upcoming meetings and will include a code allowing users to start or join a meeting in a jiffy. In addition, once a user taps on a link to join a Google Meet call through Gmail, they will get a new preview screen which will have information about the call before joining. Through this preview screen, users can also choose between audio or video. Furthermore, users who make a video call through the Meet app will remain there and not be directed to Gmail. With this, Google has ensured that it is not taking down the Meet app either.

Considering Gmail has over 1.5 billion active users and since the email platform is available by default on Android device, this could potentially be a game-changer for Google, especially, when the Coronavirus-induced lockdown and spike in cases worldwide has restricted people's movement to meet their near and dear ones, while schools, colleges and universities are also shut, forcing many students to resort to e-classes from the comfort of their homes. Moreover, as per Google's own data, more people were found to be using Meet than ever before with the new users' count going up to 3 million each day in the month of April. Meet has also witnessed a 30 percent increase in usage since January and over 100 million people were participating in Meet meetings every day.

