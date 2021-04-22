Google Meet Web Client Getting New User Interface, Users Can Soon Use Low-Light Mode

Google Meet has been updating the platform extensively since March last year - amid the global COVID-19 pandemic. The platform has now announced the addition of new features alongside an improved user interface for desktop and laptop users to ease communication with others virtually. Starting next month, users will have more space to see content and others’ video feeds through the refreshed new look when viewing and sharing content with any group of people. The new design will work better when users pin participants’ tiles. In the coming months, users will be also able to pin multiple tiles. Moreover, the platform is getting Data Saver to limit data usage on mobile networks. It would allow users in India and other countries with poor internet penetration to save data while making video calls.

Aside from UI improvements, Google Meet is adding a low-light mode on the Web client that automatically adjusts the video to make users more visible even in a dark room. It will also adjust the video if there’s too much light blasting in from a window behind you on a sunny day. On the other hand, Google Workspace (paid) customers will soon access a new Autozoom feature in the coming months. The AI-powered option will position the user in the video squarely for better framing in front of Meet participants.

In a blog post, Google adds that the Google Meet Android and iOS users will soon be able to replace the background with a video alongside still images. “Video background replacement can help you maintain privacy for what’s behind you while also making your video calls more fun. There will initially be three options to choose from: a classroom, a party and a forest, with more on the way soon," the software giant adds.

Meanwhile, Google Meet users can change the background by selecting the option with the same name at the bottom right of the screen.

