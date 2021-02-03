Google Meet Will Now Let You Check Video and Audio Quality Before Video Call

Google Meet is rolling out a new feature that will allow users to check their video and audio before joining a meet video call. The new 'green room' in Google Meet lets users preview their audio and video, and they can also adjust their lighting and positioning for the call. Users can find the option at the bottom of the screen (desktop client) under the 'Check your audio and video' button. Here, users can choose which microphone, speaker and camera to use and test them out for the Google Meet call.

The software shared the development in a blog post where it notes that users can check the new functionality to confirm that peripheral devices are properly configured. Users can also check that their network connectivity is good or see whether the automatic noise cancellation is working (if it's available to the account). When a problem is detected, Google Meet will show tips for troubleshooting common issues like granting your browser permission to use the microphone or camera. Google explains that some of the technical errors the new feature can detect include an unintentionally muted microphone, secondary display monitor with a missing headphone or speaker connection, and other audio issues. The company adds that users with the new feature can enter meetings confidently.

Notably, admins do not have any control over the 'green room' and end-users can test the new video and audio-testing feature starting today. However, it is only rolling out to Enterprise customers, meaning only Google users with Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus are eligible for the update. Customers with G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits plans also use the feature. Company is yet to share its availability details for free and regular Google Meet customers.