Google Meet Will Soon Have Up To 25 Co-Hosts In Meetings, Gets Quick Access Setting & More

Google’s video conferencing software Google Meet has got a new update that brings a bunch of new features for free and Workspace users. The new features and improvements are designed to make it easier to control meetings. Google mentioned that the newfeatures are some of the highly requested features by its users, with the highlight being the ability to add up to 25 co-hosts for meetings. There are other features like new moderation tactics and safety measures, and an updated Quick Access setting. Google, however, has said that not all the new features will be available to all users.

Google announced the new update on its Workspace blog, saying that Google Meet users will be able to grant rights for hosting a meeting with up to 25 co-hosts. This, the company said can be done by granting these users Hosts controls from the People panel. All the co-hosts will get the same access and utility controls as the host. Further, the host and co-hosts now have the ability to limit who all can share screens, send chat messages, and can mute all participants with one click, end the meeting for all, and control who can join the meeting and how via the Quick Access settings.

The Quick Access settings, when turned on, allows participants from the same domain to join the meeting from the mobile or desktop Google Meet client and by dialing in. The Quick Access setting would be turned on by default. However, if it is turned off, participants will have to wait for the host to join the meeting and only invited participants will be able to join, while others will have to be granted access to join. With Quick Access setting turned off, only the host will be able to dial out of the meeting.

The new moderation and safety controls will be available to all Google Meet users. However, the Quick Access setting would be available to all users except Google Workspace Individual users and personal Google Account users. The updates will start rolling out to Android users starting August 16, while iOS users will start receiving the update starting August 30.

