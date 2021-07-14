Google Meet will soon enforce a 60-minute limit on group video calls for free users. The video conferencing service, when it was made available to all users last year, had no time limit on calls for any number of participants. Google had said that it would introduce a 60-minute limit to group video calls, but kept extending the deadline due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The time limit will be enforced for video calls with three or more participants and one-on-one video calls will not be restricted to 60 minutes. Those who don’t want there to be a time limit on their group video calls will now have to upgrade to a paid account to host unlimited group video calls with three or more participants.

Google Meet has also update its guidelines to mention the upcoming time limit. It says that free Gmail users can now host a group call with three or more participants for only 60 minutes at once. The updated guidelines are also mentioned on the Google Meet help website, as found by 9to5Google. Google says that users will get a notification at 55 minutes that the call is about to end. “To extend the call, the host can upgrade their Google account. Otherwise, the call will end at 60 minutes," the guidelines say.

Google earlier had plans of setting a 60-minute time limit on group calls. When Google Meet was launched for all users back in April 2020, Google had said that it will impose a 60-minute time limit in September 2020. However, the company extended the deadline for free calls to March and finally, the latest deadline was June 30.

For those who want to keep unlimited Google Meet calling, the Google Meet Help website mentions an upgrade for users if they wish to sign up for a paid Google Workspace subscription. Google has just announced a Google Workspace Individual tier for $9.99 (roughly Rs 750) per month. If the meeting hosts upgrade to this plan, the calls can go on for more than the 60-minute limit.

