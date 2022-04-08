Google Meet Will Start Removing Users From Empty Meetings, Host Controls Get Redesign

Google has announced two usability tweaks to its video conferencing software Google Meet. The app will now automatically remove you from a call when everyone else has left. Further, Google Meet is centralising host management controls. They will be consolidated into the bottom-right corner of the Google Meet web interface. The controls were earlier found in multiple locations.

The new change makes for a longer, but more centralised location of host management controls. “We hope this change makes it easier to manage your meeting settings by reducing the need to switch between various menus," Google said while announcing the new features. Apart from this, there is a new “Leave empty calls" option on Google Meet that will remove you from a call after a few minutes if no one else joins. The prompt while activating automatic exit from meetings shows a countdown. Google says it wants to prevent situations where audio and video is unintentionally shared. This is also useful when a users has muted audio on their device and Google Meet is running in the background.

“Now, when you’re the only person in a meeting for five minutes, you’ll receive a prompt asking whether you want to stay or leave the meeting. If you don’t respond after two minutes, you will automatically leave the meeting," Google says.

This feature will be enabled by default, but can be turned off by going into Settings > General. The feature is being rolled out to Google Meet for desktop and iOS users will get it in the coming weeks. Android users will get the new feature “soon."

