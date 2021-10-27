Google, MeitY Launch Appscale Academy to Help Indian Startups Boost Business

Google and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) have announced the launch of Appscale Academy - a new programme aimed at startups to ensure their “next stage of growth." The programme essentially wants to help early to mid-stage startups across India build high-quality apps for the world. Google explains that 100 startups would get trained through a “customised curriculum" that includes virtual instructor-led webinars, self-learning material, and mentorship sessions with leading local and global industry professionals. The Appscale Academy will focus on six areas - App Quality, Go Global, Growth (user acquisition and monetisation), App Design, Google Play Policy, and Data Safety Best Practices.

Interested startups can apply for the Appscale Academy via the Events with Google website today, October 27. The last date to apply is set for December 15, and the class announcement will occur in January 2022. The dedicated website by Google notes that all Indian app developers covering gaming, fintech, business, and more can apply. However, the core team of the startup will need to “commit to a six-month-long training, coaching, and mentorship programme."

Google also lists the benefits of the Appscale Academy programme that includes personalised mentorship from industry leaders and access to Google and MeitY’s invite-only seminars. Developers will also get a 1:1 mentorship opportunity from Google and industry experts. Most importantly, the programme will prepare developers to pitch their ideas to investors. Some of the Industry experts part of the programme include Alok Kejriwal, CEO and Co-Founder of Games2Win; Aprameya Radhakrishna, co-founder and CEO of Koo, Megha Agarwal, Vice President and GM of Growth at Meesho; and Sairee Chahal, Founder & CEO of SHEROES.

Appscale Academy programme FAQ notes that only developers based in India can apply. Participants must be at least 18 years of age at the time of submitting. Additionally, no modifications in the applications are allowed once submitted.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.