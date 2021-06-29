Google Messages' New Update Brings Text Categories, OTP Auto-Delete Features in India

Google Messages app, which runs on stock and near-stock Android phones, is getting a new update that brings two incredibly useful features. The two features are rolling out in India, and they will essentially help users to segregate personal and transactional/promotional messages. The Google Messages app will now be able to sort messages into multiple categories such as personal an dOTP to help users find messages “that matter most." The company explains that sorting will be done based on machine learning to assure that Google is not assessing transactional messages from their side. “All of this happens safely on your device so your conversations stay in the app and you can access your categorised messages offline," Google adds. Google is also adding the option to delete messages carrying one-time passwords (OTPs) automatically. These messages will be removed after 24 hours so that users don’t spend time deleting them manually.

To enable auto-delete OTP messages, users need to tap ‘continue’ when the suggestion prompt appears under the OTP category in the Messages app. “We hope these new updates help you easily manage your messages. We’ll start to roll them out over the coming weeks in English on Android phones in India running Android 8 and newer," Google states in a blog post. The software giant adds that the new tools on Messages are optional and can be managed in settings. To try them out, update your Messages app to the latest version via the Google Play app store. From the promotional poster, we can notice categories such as Personal, Transactions, OTPs, and Offers. Last year, Google announced the global rollout of the Rich Communication Service (RCS) standard for its Messages app that upgraded the platform to compete against Apple’s iMessage and other third-party messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram. The benefit of RCS is it can send messages over Wi-Fi or mobile data, unlike traditional SMS messages that require cellular network connectivity. The addition of the RCS standard also meant that users could exchange images, GIFs, emoji, stickers, videos, and audio messages with their contacts that traditional SMS fails to provide.

