Google Messages Will Soon Sort Conversations Into Different Categories Automatically

Google Messages is Google's primary app for SMS on Android. The Mountain View-based company keeps trying to make SMS engaging and easier by adding new features to Google Messages every now and then. Now, Google seems to be experimenting with a feature that will automatically sort messages in various categories, making it easier for users to find specific types of messages. The information surfaced after a user on Twitter posted screenshots of the new Google Messages update.

According to the screenshots shared by one Hani Mohamed Bioud, it seems that Google is trying to make it easier for users to search for messages by sorting them into categories. Right now, the only categories that the company seems to have added are - Transactional, Personal, OTP, Offers, and More. The sorting can further be controlled from the app settings and can also be disabled if a user choses to do so. This development comes amid reports of Google adding a feature that will automatically delete OTP messages after 24 hours. According to a report in Android Police, this functionality will come alongside the message categorisation since Google will now be able to tell OTP messages apart from others.

While we don't know when the update will roll out, the latest version of Google Messages (v6.4.048) can be downloaded via Play Store. Google Messages is not the first SMS app to come with a feature that sorts messages into categories automatically. OnePlus Messages app also has a feature that automatically sorts messages into several categories like OTP, Transactional, Promotional, and more.