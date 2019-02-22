English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google Moves to Fix YouTube Glitch Exploited For Child Porn
Google-owned YouTube said Thursday it was taking action to close a loophole that enabled users to share comments and links on child pornography over the video-sharing service.
Google Moves to Fix YouTube Glitch Exploited For Child Porn (Reuters)
Loading...
The response came after a YouTube creator this week revealed what he called a "wormhole" that allowed comments and connections on child porn alongside innocuous videos. "Any content -- including comments -- that endangers minors is abhorrent and we have clear policies prohibiting this on YouTube," a YouTube spokesman said in an email response to an AFP query.
"We took immediate action by deleting accounts and channels, reporting illegal activity to authorities and disabling comments on tens of millions of videos that include minors. There's more to be done, and we continue to work to improve and catch abuse more quickly." The move came after Matt Watson, a YouTube creator with some 26,000 subscribers, revealed the workings of what he termed a "wormhole" into a pedophile ring that allowed users to trade social media contacts and links to child porn in YouTube comments.
Watson, who uses the name MattsWhatItIs, added that YouTube's recommendation algorithm "due to some kind of glitch is actually facilitating this." Because ads automatically appear with many YouTube videos, Watson said the actions of the company amounted to "monetizing" the exploitation. The post by Watson sparked a series of news reports, and according to some media, boycotts of YouTube ads from major firms including Nestle and Disney.
The glitch appeared to allow some users to circumvent bans on child porn by Google and other internet platforms. YouTube said it was taking "an aggressive approach, beyond our normal protections" by disabling comments on tens of millions of videos that include minors, and by removing "inappropriate comments" alongside videos. The company said it was also reporting any illegal comments to authorities.
"We took immediate action by deleting accounts and channels, reporting illegal activity to authorities and disabling comments on tens of millions of videos that include minors. There's more to be done, and we continue to work to improve and catch abuse more quickly." The move came after Matt Watson, a YouTube creator with some 26,000 subscribers, revealed the workings of what he termed a "wormhole" into a pedophile ring that allowed users to trade social media contacts and links to child porn in YouTube comments.
Watson, who uses the name MattsWhatItIs, added that YouTube's recommendation algorithm "due to some kind of glitch is actually facilitating this." Because ads automatically appear with many YouTube videos, Watson said the actions of the company amounted to "monetizing" the exploitation. The post by Watson sparked a series of news reports, and according to some media, boycotts of YouTube ads from major firms including Nestle and Disney.
The glitch appeared to allow some users to circumvent bans on child porn by Google and other internet platforms. YouTube said it was taking "an aggressive approach, beyond our normal protections" by disabling comments on tens of millions of videos that include minors, and by removing "inappropriate comments" alongside videos. The company said it was also reporting any illegal comments to authorities.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- NTR Mahanayakudu LIVE Updates: Nandamuri Balakrishna Shines in this Political Drama
- Man Named 'Bowser' Takes Over Nintendo of America and Mario Fans are Freaking Out
- Samsung Lines up Offers on Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Buds And Upgrade Bonus With Galaxy S10 Preorders
- Virgin Atlantic Flight Reaches Speed of 1300 Kilometers Per Hour; Sets New Record
- Skyfall? Space Probe Takes Aim, Set to to Fire Bullet into Asteroid
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results