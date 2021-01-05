Google Nest Hub May Get Cool Gesture Controls Soon: Here's What Google Is Doing

Google's Nest Hub smart display may be getting its first update soon, ever since the product was introduced in 2018. According to reports citing a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) listing, Google has registered a new "interactive device" that will feature a screen, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Zigbee support, along with what is being said is Google's Soli radar gesture technology.

According to the FCC listing, first spotted by 9to5Google, the 'interactive device' from Google carries the model number A4R-GUIK2. The report points out that Google has used the "interactive" work for Smart Display's and Smart Speakers in the past, for example the Nest Hub, Nest Hub Mini, Nest Hub Max, Nest Hub Wi-Fi, and Nest Audio. The device also uses an FCC e-label, that confirms that it has a screen. The addition of a Soli chip on a future Smart Display indicates towards gesture controls. According to the FCC filing, the A4R-GUIK2 is rated for the same, broader 58-63.5GHz range of frequencies as the Pixel 4, which, unlike the Nest Thermostat, used the Soli technology for Motion Sense gestures.

Google launched the Nest Hub as one of its first smart home products back in October 2018. The smart display was launched even before Google came up with the Nest brand for its smart home products. The device was first released as the Google Home Hub. Given that the Nest Hub is one of the oldest Google smart home display, it is very well due for an update. Is 2021 going to be the year? Only time will tell.