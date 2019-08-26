Google Nest Hub Smart Display Now Available in India for Rs 9,999

Google has finally launched the Nest Hub smart display for the Indian market almost a year after it was launched in the US as the Google Home Hub. Priced at Rs 9,999 it will be one of the first smart displays to launch in the country powered by Google Assistant. It will go ahead to compete with the likes of the Amazon Echo Show 5 which is available for Rs 8,999.

The Nest Hub is basically a Google smart speaker but with a touchscreen display. It features a 7-inch touchscreen panel and has two far-field microphones, a full-range speaker, and an Ambient EQ light sensor. For connectivity you get Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth v5.0. The device will be available in Chalk and Charcoal colour options and will sell through Flipkart, Tata Cliq, Croma, and Reliance Digital. Google is bundling a Xiaomi's Mi Security Camera worth R. 1,799 with the Nest Hub as part of a launch offer.

Since it is powered by Google Assistant it can operate by just using voice commands. This means that you get access to a variety of Google services including Search, YouTube, and Google Photos, Calendar and more. The Nest Hub can be used to control supported devices around your house as well, like smart lighting and switches. It will come with Google’s Voice Match feature so it will also recognise different users to offer personalised experience.

Google has mentioned that it has partnered with content providers so one can use the Nest Hub to watch recipes through NDTV Food, Archana's Kitchen, Tarladalal.com, Sifybawarchi, and Swasthi's Recipes. One can also get access to news content and if you have kids, there are special videos for the young ones. For music lovers there is YouTube Music, Spotify, Gaana, Saavn, and Wynk.

