Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Google Nest Mini Offically Makes its way to India Priced at Rs 4,499

The Nest Mini was announced this year alongside the new Pixel 4 smartphone.

IANS

Updated:November 25, 2019, 2:27 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Google Nest Mini Offically Makes its way to India Priced at Rs 4,499
The Nest Mini was announced this year alongside the new Pixel 4 smartphone.

Google India on Monday announced its latest smart speaker -- Nest Mini is available in India on Flipkart for Rs 4,499. The device is a successor to Google Home Mini, and has been completely re-engineered with Google Assistant. The Nest Mini will be available in chalk and charcoal colour variants.

"Nest Mini provides bass that's twice as strong as the original Google Home Mini (measured from 60-100 Hz at maximum volume). Google's expert audio engineers developed proprietary audio tuning software, allowing users to get the most out of the hardware," the company said in a statement. The new device brings improved ability to operate in noisy environments, according to the company.

The Assistant automatically modulates the output sound according to the background noise in the room. It also senses proximity to light up the LED as soon as the user's hand gets close to the device -- guiding where to tap and adjust the volume. "Users can connect multiple Google or Nest speakers to build a sound system for their whole home. By simply creating different groups in the Google Home app, users can enjoy music, podcasts and more throughout their home. With stream transfer, users can fill their home with sound by moving their music, audiobooks and podcasts from one speaker to another by just using voice," the company added. The Nest Mini has the same design as the original Mini, with soft rounded edges that blend in with the interior of homes.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram