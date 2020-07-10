Google Nest Mini to Adopt a New Taller Design, Officially Confirmed in Teasers

Google is yet to launch a substantial hardware device in 2020 and while we are still waiting for the Pixel 4a, it seems that another product is on its way. A new Google Nest (previously called Home) device has made its way to the internet via an official teaser.

According to a video shared by Google, the next iteration of the Nest Mini is just around the corner. The new smart speaker will finally depart from the puck design and take a fresh design approach allowing it to stand tall on your desk. It almost looks like a cross between the original Nest Mini and the Google Home Max, only smaller and sleeker.

The fabric on the new device is grey with a hint of blue. There’s also a second colour which seems to be a soft pink finish. There is no other info shared at the moment so we don’t really know as to when the new Nest Mini will be launched.

The new Nest Mini was last seen in a regulatory filing in Japan earlier this month. From what we can gather, the new smart speaker should be about 8.5-inch tall with a mic-mute button at the back and a rubber pad at the bottom that would act as the stand and also have the power button in the middle. There is also a small hole that should be for the power cord. We are expecting this to launch most likely alongside the Pixel 5 which means around September or October.

