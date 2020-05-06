Google Nest Users to Get Added Security Layer, Two-Factor Authentication Coming Soon

Google has announced that all Nest users will require to enroll in two-factor authentication to further protect their account, starting this month. With the new update, when a user tries to log in using their username and password, they will now receive an email from accounts@nest.com with a six-digit verification code to be entered in order to sign in.

Google says that this code is to verify that it is actually the user who is trying to access their account, and without this code, one won't be able to log in. The change will apply to any users who have not already set up two-factor authentication via a phone number, or who have not migrated to a Google account.

"Your privacy and security are important to us, and adding this feature will reduce the likelihood of an unauthorized person accessing your Nest account, even if they have your Nest username and password," the company said in a statement. Google notes that before it makes this security change, it will notify users that the feature has launched.

"Before making this security change, we will let you know when this feature has launched. However, until then, ensure you can still access the email associated with your Nest account," the search engine giant added. The new changes were announced earlier this year in response to reports of Nest cameras being hacked in the US.