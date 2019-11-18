Google News Announces New Feature to Focus on Headlines, Publishers

Last year, Google News saw a major redesign on the mobile app and back in July this year, Google redesigned the News Search feature for desktop. The update laid more emphasis on headlines and publisher names. Now, a new feature is going to be added to service called “Beyond the Headlines”, which is said to surface more in-depth content that highlights and explores key issues in our society. As expressed in a blog written by Raffaele Colella, Product Manager at Google News, “With Beyond the Headlines in Google News, we want to recognize publishers that are investing in diving deeper into the headlines and moving past the who, what and when to explore the why and how.”

To put it into easy words, the new tool that is aimed at helping users discover content beyond catchy headlines on a daily basis. With this, users will be able to see in-depth issues. The blog read, “Keeping these stories visible beyond the fast daily news cycle, Beyond the Headlines connects readers with in-depth articles exploring important issues such as healthcare, the environment, education and more.” As mentioned, the new feature will use the Google News algorithms to surface in-depth news stories.

It be available on desktop globally in English, however, the company plans to add more languages and mobile support by next year. This “In-depth reporting on key topics” will be available on the right-hand bar of news.google.com. Additionally, headlines will also tell an estimated read-time feature, letting you know how long it takes to read a story.

