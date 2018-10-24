English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google News App Bug Using Excessive Background Data: Report
Google seems to be aware of the issue as some users have been experiencing the problem since June, said the report on Monday, citing Google News Help Forum posts.
Google News App Bug Using Excessive Background Data: Report
Loading...
The Google News app appears to be using too much background data for some Android users due to a bug, The Verge reported. Google seems to be aware of the issue as some users have been experiencing the problem since June, said the report on Monday, citing Google News Help Forum posts.
The issue is still affecting many users despite Google's promise to come up with a fix in September. The app burned through mobile data of affected users even when they turned on the "Download via Wi-Fi" option, consuming, in some cases, as much as 24GB of data.
To avoid paying overage charges, affected users can, as of now, either delete the app or disable the background data, the report said.
The issue is still affecting many users despite Google's promise to come up with a fix in September. The app burned through mobile data of affected users even when they turned on the "Download via Wi-Fi" option, consuming, in some cases, as much as 24GB of data.
To avoid paying overage charges, affected users can, as of now, either delete the app or disable the background data, the report said.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT ABS First Ride Review
-
Saturday 13 October , 2018
Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of BMW Z4
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Jaguar I-Pace
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT ABS First Ride Review
Saturday 13 October , 2018 Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of BMW Z4
Thursday 11 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
Friday 12 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Jaguar I-Pace
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ayushmann Khurrana: The New Middle Class Hero is Also a Box Office Champion
- Apple iPhone XR Review: The Colourful iPhone That Sets up Many Questions
- Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Join Neetu and Rishi Kapoor for a Family Dinner in New York, See Pics
- Peace Out, Seoul: South Korea says It will Arrest Citizens who Smoke Pot in Canada
- AIFF Intent on Restructuring Indian Football, But Road Ahead Remains Unclear
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...