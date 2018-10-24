English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Google News App Bug Using Excessive Background Data: Report

Google seems to be aware of the issue as some users have been experiencing the problem since June, said the report on Monday, citing Google News Help Forum posts.

IANS

Updated:October 24, 2018, 2:49 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Google News App Bug Using Excessive Background Data: Report
Google News App Bug Using Excessive Background Data: Report
Loading...
The Google News app appears to be using too much background data for some Android users due to a bug, The Verge reported. Google seems to be aware of the issue as some users have been experiencing the problem since June, said the report on Monday, citing Google News Help Forum posts.

The issue is still affecting many users despite Google's promise to come up with a fix in September. The app burned through mobile data of affected users even when they turned on the "Download via Wi-Fi" option, consuming, in some cases, as much as 24GB of data.

To avoid paying overage charges, affected users can, as of now, either delete the app or disable the background data, the report said.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...