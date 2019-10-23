Google News to Provide Extensive Coverage of UEFA Champions League
Google News coverage for the UEFA Champions League will include tweets, pre-match, live, and post-match updates, along with video highlights.
Image for Representation
Good news for all football fans. Google News will be providing comprehensive coverage of Europe’s premier club soccer tournament, UEFA Champions League, throughout the season. Just search for "Champions League" on Google, then follow the Champions League topic on both desktop or mobile and you will be offered a wide variety of tools to keep a tab on every small detail of the tournament. For those unaware, the Champions League is an extremely popular top-division club football tournament that has already completed 65 years.
The championship, which will see 32 teams competing against each other, is currently into the group stages and will continue until early 2020, with the final taking place at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on 30 May. Google News coverage of the Champions League will provide users pre-match, live, and post-match updates, along with video highlights of every single game. Also, during every match, viewers can enjoy live text commentary alongside a new insights panel with core information on team form, transfer rumours, and player injury news, etc.
Not just that, Google News will even collate the best tweets from media, reporters, and the clubs themselves to give users an all-round perspective of the event. Also, a new wheel format by Google will make it easy for anyone to see who’s facing whom during the Group and Knockout stages. The experience will be available across Android, iOS and web platform.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Anand Mahindra Wants to Gift a Car to Man Who Took His Mother on India Tour on Scooter
- Soni Razdan and Mukesh Bhatt React to Fake Wedding Card of Alia and Ranbir Kapoor
- Bigg Boss 13: Abu Malik Says Shehnaz Gill Has Support of Salman Khan
- Sara Ali Khan's Bikini Pics from Sri Lankan Getaway Are Proof of Beachside Vacay Done Right
- PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 Arriving in December, Glass Windows and New Items Leaked