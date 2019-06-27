Google Now Has Auto-Delete Controls For Location History on iOS and Android

Google is finally taking a step towards giving its users more control over some of their data with the launch of a new feature that automatically deletes Location History data on iOS and Android devices. The company had pre-announced the feature in May, ahead of its annual developer conference Google I/O. This is finally rolling out now. According to Google, the Location History data would help make better recommendations, like which restaurant to go to, but many felt that it was almost a disconcerting amount of user data that Google was amassing. The new development sees Google allowing users to set it to erase it's collection of location data on every 3 or 18 months, depending upon user preference.

There are multiple steps to activate the feature. Visit Google Account's My Activity section. Then tap the new "choose to delete automatically" option in the Location History area. Then choose preferred time frame -- 3 or 18 months. One can also opt to delete data manually.

In a post on their Twitter account, Google said, "Auto-delete controls for Location History start rolling out today on Android and iOS, making it even easier for you to manage your data → (link: http://goo.gle/2xgTonT) goo.gle/2xgTonT." The controls are rolling out on iOS and Android, on June 27 says Google, but since the rollout takes time, you may not see the settings for themselves instantly.