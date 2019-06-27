Google Now Has Auto-Delete Controls For Location History on iOS and Android
The controls are rolling out on iOS and Android but since the rollout takes time, you may not see the settings for themselves instantly.
The controls are rolling out on iOS and Android but since the rollout takes time, you may not see the settings for themselves instantly.
Google is finally taking a step towards giving its users more control over some of their data with the launch of a new feature that automatically deletes Location History data on iOS and Android devices. The company had pre-announced the feature in May, ahead of its annual developer conference Google I/O. This is finally rolling out now. According to Google, the Location History data would help make better recommendations, like which restaurant to go to, but many felt that it was almost a disconcerting amount of user data that Google was amassing. The new development sees Google allowing users to set it to erase it's collection of location data on every 3 or 18 months, depending upon user preference.
There are multiple steps to activate the feature. Visit Google Account's My Activity section. Then tap the new "choose to delete automatically" option in the Location History area. Then choose preferred time frame -- 3 or 18 months. One can also opt to delete data manually.
In a post on their Twitter account, Google said, "Auto-delete controls for Location History start rolling out today on Android and iOS, making it even easier for you to manage your data → (link: http://goo.gle/2xgTonT) goo.gle/2xgTonT." The controls are rolling out on iOS and Android, on June 27 says Google, but since the rollout takes time, you may not see the settings for themselves instantly.
Also Watch
-
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
MG Hector Review: Premium SUV with a touch of Technology
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dostana 2 Announced! Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor Team Up for Karan Johar's New Production
- India vs West Indies | Gayle - Jovial and Fun-loving Everywhere, Firm With Youngsters
- Leonardo DiCaprio Draws Attention to Chennai Water Crisis, Kabir Singh Crosses Rs 100 Cr Mark
- Pakistan's Eerily Similar Results to 1992 World Cup Win Has Fans Praying For Another Miracle
- Shah Rukh Khan Rides BMW Motorcycle, Gives Safety Message to Fans - Watch Video
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s