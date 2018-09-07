English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google October 9 Event: Will We See New Pixel Phones?
Invitations displayed little more than the internet titan's logo along with the time and place of the event, set for a studio in New York City.
Google October 9 Event: Everything Expected to Lunch (image: Twitter @wylsacom)
Google on Thursday sent out invitations to an October 9 event at which it is expected to unveil new models of its Android-powered Pixel smartphones. Invitations displayed little more than the internet titan's logo along with the time and place of the event, set for a studio in New York City. The Silicon Valley-based company has a history of introducing new "Made by Google" smartphones in October, and there have been a flood of leaked photos and details about third-generation Pixel handsets heading for market.
The update to the Pixel line-up would also come on the heels of an Apple event next week that is likely to star new iPhone models. Google took to making its own smartphones to showcase the capabilities of the Android operating system that it makes available free of charge to handset makers. Android smartphones have come to dominate the market.
Rumors buzzing include that Google plans to release new Pixel models and perhaps an updated Android-powered smartwatch to go with the handsets. New Pixel phones are expected to be tuned to take advantage of advancements the company has been making in artificial intelligence.
