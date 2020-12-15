Google, of All People, Ran Out of Storage and That Crashed Gmail, YouTube and Everything Else

Google suffered a global outage on Monday that impacted its services such as Gmail, Drive, YouTube, and more for roughly 45 minutes. The company, although fixed the issue in less than an hour, several users are still confused over what exactly caused the outage. Now, Google has explained that the error on Monday was caused by an "internal storage quota issue" that handles authentication. To put it simply, the internal system that handles data storage for each Google service in order to function properly, did not work as expected.

The system was unable to manage Google services like Gmail, YouTube, Drive, and more as the storage limit was over and the system failed to distribute data, therefore causing services to crash. Google in statement states that the error occurred in the evening because services requiring users to log in experienced high error rates during this period. "Today, at 3:47 AM PT Google experienced an authentication system outage for approximately 45 minutes due to an internal storage quota issue... The authentication system issue was resolved at 4:32 AM PT. All services are now restored. We apologise to everyone affected, and we will conduct a thorough follow up review to ensure this problem cannot recur in the future," the software giant explained in the statement.

To recall, platforms such as Google Contacts, Docs, Drive, Gmail, YouTube, and more stopped function for a while on Monday, and users could only see a text that read, 'something went wrong.' Users also complained that they were unable to use its services across desktop, and Android and iOS devices. Although some users had suggested workarounds with incognito mode, many were largely impacted for almost an hour. And as expected, several users took to social media to complain about the global outage. Notably, YouTube had faced a major outage for a couple of hours in early last month.